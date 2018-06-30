ICE chief retiring; replacement expected to be named - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

ICE chief retiring; replacement expected to be named

Tom Homan is leaving ICE. The White House has not named a replacement. (Source: CNN/Pool) Tom Homan is leaving ICE. The White House has not named a replacement. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN) – Amidst nationwide protests over immigration enforcement, the man at the center of the agency responsible served his last day Friday.

Tom Homan no longer leads U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Homan was already planning to retire more than a year ago, when President Donald Trump asked him to stay on as the acting director of ICE.

In April, he announced plans to leave at the end of June.

Ronald Vitiello, the acting deputy commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is expected to be named acting director of ICE.

The White House has not commented on Vitiello or a permanent replacement.

The nominee will face a tough confirmation vote before the Senate, as criticism over U.S. immigration policy continues.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

