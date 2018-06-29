Cullman Co. woman thankful to survive tornado that destroyed home with family inside

A week ago there was devastation after a tornado ripped through a mobile home in the Jones Chapel community.

A week ago, an EF-2 tornado picked LaShane Haynes’ mobile home and tossed it in the air over her car. It landed on top of a chicken house and pretty much exploded on impact. Haynes, her 14-year old daughter and 8-week-old son were inside at the time.

"Honestly, I'm still in shock. I still want to think its dream,” Haynes said. "All of a sudden we started flipping and I had my son like a football in my arms. My hands over his little head...kinda tucked mine down. That's why I'm so bruised up top. I know we flipped at least four or five times."

Haynes says her daughter was thrown out of the trailer.

"She got knocked unconscious, but she had grabbed into the ground with hands and even grabbed with her teeth. There was dirt all in her braces from where she had bit the ground trying to hang on,” Haynes said.

Luckily, Haynes and her family made it out with a few bumps and bruises.

“It could have ended up so much differently. God is good,” she said.

Haynes is more than thankful and thankful to the many first responders and volunteers who came to her family's rescue on a night she will never forget.

"I don't know where to begin about thanking everybody for all the love and support and prayers. It’s really humbling. I didn't think that may people would care. It’s been such a blessing here,” she said.

Haynes had only been in her mobile home for about a month before the storm.

If you would like to help out the Haynes family, Life Church is accepting toiletries, diapers and only new clothing. They will not be accepting used items.

You can d rop your donations off at Life Church's Warehouse Coffee Shop which is located across the street from the church. The baby boy is in need of 0-3 and 3-6 month clothes and also Size 1 and 2 diapers.

