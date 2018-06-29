Cullman Co. woman thankful to survive tornado that destroyed home with family inside

Cam Newton walked past Drew Hurst on Friday morning and the young football player gasped.More >>
A week ago, an EF-2 tornado picked LaShane Haynes’ mobile home and tossed it in the air over her car. It landed on top of a chicken house and pretty much exploded on impact. Haynes, her 14-year old daughter and 8-week-old son were inside at the time.More >>
Police said 31-year-old Cheatham was shot inside his home on 31st Avenue North.More >>
The weekend has the potential to be a bit wet. We're expecting scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon.More >>
Volunteers came out in force today to help give a Marine, his wife and their five children a better home.More >>
