Governor's office offers reward for info in 2016 murder of B'ham father

A family in Birmingham is still looking for answers two years after someone killed their son.

"It's been rough. It's been hard. His children are going through it. I'm going through it. He didn't deserve it,” said Angela Cheatham.

Her son Roger Cheatham was shot and killed August 2016. On Friday, nearly two years after her son was killed, Cheatham was back at the apartment complex where her son was gunned down for the first time.

"It’s just really hard just on Father's Day, birthdays. It’s been really hard,” she said.

She said what's worse is the people responsible for her son's death have never been arrested.

Police said 31-year-old Cheatham was shot inside his home on 31st Avenue North. Investigators said three black men with their faces covered came into his home where he was sitting on the couch with a neighbor. Roger’s three children were asleep in a back bedroom. Police said the men forced their way in and held everyone at gunpoint.

The gunmen searched for something and when they found what they were looking for, they shot both men. The neighbor survived, Cheatham did not. The suspects fled in a purple Nissan Altima.

Gov. Kay Ivey's office has issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Roger’s death.

“I'm praying that it helps, but that someone come forward because no one has come forward to say anything and I know someone out there know something,” said Angela Cheatham. "I have to stay strong for my daughter, but if I didn't have her I probably would have gave up."

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.