FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms likely this weekend

For tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies with lows around 73. The forecast is looking good for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the upper 70s if you have dinner plans. The best chance for shower and thunderstorm development today is west of I-65.

The weekend has the potential to be a bit wet. We're expecting scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon. As usual, a few of these storms could be strong with gusty winds the primary threat. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s. If you have outdoor plans, the morning looks mainly dry. I think the weather should cooperate for the fireworks celebration in Chelsea Saturday evening.

Expect more clouds Sunday with the possibility of widespread rain and storms during the afternoon. This rain will likely develop after 2 p.m. Some storms could produce brief gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and intense lightning. Make sure you have the WBRC First Alert weather app handy to track storms and receive alerts.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.