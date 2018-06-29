Fourth of July sale: Take $300 off the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 convertible laptop

By Lucas Coll



Although tablet computers have yet to completely replace laptops, these handy mobile devices have nonetheless become very popular for both play and work. Accessories, such as Bluetooth keyboards, have made it much easier for people to use their tablets for things like writing and presenting. Now, however, a lot of companies like HP are closing the gap between “tablet” and “laptop” altogether with convertible computers like the excellent HP Envy x360.

It’s not hard to see the appeal of 2-in-1 laptops like the Envy. With the touchscreen capability of a tablet, more powerful hardware, and the ergonomic backlit keyboard of a laptop, a 2-in-1definitely provides the best of both worlds. A growing number of “normal” laptops come with touchscreen displays today, but the HP Envy x360 takes this one step further by allowing you to actually rotate and flatten the screen on its base for tablet use with the included stylus.

Tablets typically run on dedicated mobile chips like those from Qualcomm or Nvidia, but under the hood, the HP Envy x360 is all PC. It runs on an 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, an Intel integrated graphics processor, and 8GB of RAM more than enough for snappy performance when you’re working, browsing the web, streaming videos, or even doing some light gaming. The 15.6-inch display comes with a crisp 1080p resolution on the standard model, too, so you can enjoy it all in Full HD.

Instead of flash memory, you also get a standard hard drive with 1TB of storage, which offers plenty of space for all of your programs, work files, and entertainment. It comes with 64-bit Windows 10 operating system pre-installed as well.

As part of its ongoing Fourth of July sale, HP is slashing prices on its inventory of desktop and laptop computers. The HP Envy x360 retails for $1,000 in its basic configuration, but through Wednesday, July 4, this 2-in-1 convertible laptop is available at a discount of $300, letting you pick it up for just $700.

