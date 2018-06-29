Trump: US not pulling out of World Trade Organization - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump: US not pulling out of World Trade Organization

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has no plans to pull out of the World Trade Organization, pushing back against reports that he has told advisers he would like to.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, "I'm not talking about pulling out" of the trade organization but reiterated his past views that the U.S. has not been treated fairly by it.

The president also says his administration is close to wrapping up an investigation into whether it should increase tariffs on cars imported from the European Union. Trump says the investigation will be completed in three or four weeks. He says, "something is going to have to be done - we're not being treated fairly on trade."

The president has privately suggested tariffs of 20 to 25 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Suspect in Charlottesville attack charged with hate crimes

    Suspect in Charlottesville attack charged with hate crimes

    Thursday, June 28 2018 8:00 AM EDT2018-06-28 12:00:14 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-06-30 10:38:44 GMT
    (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist r...(Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist r...
    The man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring dozens more, has been charged with federal hate crimes.More >>
    The man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring dozens more, has been charged with federal hate crimes.More >>

  • Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-06-27 14:15:23 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-06-30 10:38:29 GMT
    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

    More >>

  • Federal judge blocks Kentucky's Medicaid work requirements

    Federal judge blocks Kentucky's Medicaid work requirements

    Friday, June 29 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-29 23:41:56 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 6:36 AM EDT2018-06-30 10:36:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...
    Federal judge blocks Kentucky's work requirements for Medicaid, orders further review from Trump administration.More >>
    Federal judge blocks Kentucky's work requirements for Medicaid, orders further review from Trump administration.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly