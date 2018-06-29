New Birmingham Police Chief committed to addressing violent crime

His first week on the job and already the new Birmingham Police chief is making it clear that attacking violent crime is one of his top focuses.

Chief Patrick Smith wants to increase the size of the department's homicide unit in an effort to give victims' families a thorough investigation.

For cases that aren't solved, he wants detectives to go back and look at them.

“We go back and take a second look at our cold cases to make sure we've done everything we can. If there's new technology, we need to use it,” Smith explains.

That would include cases like that of Raven White, a 16-year-old Clay-Chalkville student who was killed in 2016.

Her mother, Tangee White, supports the idea. “Because you never know where someone else's mind is at today. This has happened two and a half years ago. Go back because you never know where they might slip up at,” she says.

Smith says he also wants to implement the 72-hour rule. That would give detectives 72 hours to investigate a violent crime and then give a report directly to the chief.

