Birmingham PD down 120 officers; Recruiting a top priority for new chief

Just the other day, Edward Eaves noticed some unfamiliar guys loitering around his south Birmingham apartment.

“My concern was someone watching my coming and going--clocking me if you will,” Eaves says.

Would they break into his home when he left? Harm him? The questions caused him to immediately call the police, who responded quickly.

And while he's grateful, he does feel overall in the city, there could be more of a presence.

“There is a need because you're going to always need security, police because presence makes a big difference,” Eaves says.

“One of the main things we have to increase the number of police. Right now, we are under police,’ says Patrick Smith, the new Birmingham Police chief.

He says his department is down 120 officers. Filling those spots is one of his first priorities.

“If you equate that to about 60 police cars that could be out there patrolling the streets, addressing crime, having high visibility patrol and addressing some of our most violent offenders committing crimes within the city,” Smith says.

Eaves understands the challenges. He's actually applied to be a part of the department and knows the jobs involved aren’t for everyone.

“You just can't throw someone in there. It takes essential training. And the reason they're down there is they're looking for the best,” he says.

One thing Chief Smith has said he wants to do is meet with state partners to make sure the recruiting process is as open as possible for those who want to pursue a career in law enforcement.

