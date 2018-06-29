Legacy Arena closing for renovations

The Legacy Arena at the BJCC will closed at some point for renovation work.

Luxury boxes, more eating spots and wider concourse will be the focus of the work. Executive Director Tad Snider said work is underway on the planning stages for the construction.

Snider told WBRC FOX6 News the will work around events at the BJCC.

Nothing has been decided or cancelled at this point.

