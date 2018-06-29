Discounted pet adoption fees in Tuscaloosa

Xavier Montaie came to a business near Pet Smart Friday to buy an energy drink. But he left with a dog.

"I came in, saw something I loved. I've always loved dogs so it seemed to be me," Montaie said.

Pet Smart is partnering with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter this weekend for a special event where pet adoption fees are discounted.

"It's actually a good thing so I can put more into the dog," Montaie said.

From now through Sunday, pet lovers like Xavier will only pay $25. Normally, it costs $100 in fees to adopt a dog and $50 for a cat.

People with the shelter hope the discounts will encourage more people to adopt.

"We have over 500 animals and in the case of Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter now, We really just need someone to take them. Anyone who can provide a loving home and attention," said Liz Presley with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.

"To be able to come to this type of environment and adopt a dog In love is something I'll definitely cherish," Montaie said.

