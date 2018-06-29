UAB Community Counseling Clinic offers low cost sessions

Barrett Tanner had no doubts about the career field she wanted to pursue.

“Counseling is something that I have been involved with throughout my life in a variety of ways,” says Barrett.

Close to earning her Master's degree in the field, she's getting practical experience by working at the UAB Community Counseling Clinic.

“I think it's amazing to see someone come in off of maybe a suicidal ideation, which, I have experienced, and see them one week later, and automatically see just a little bit brighter look in their eyes,” says Barrett.

Open since 2011, the clinic has seen their clients steadily increase, especially in the last two years.

Clinic Director Sean Hall says they get about 40 to 50 new clients a week in the midst of recent national and local suicides, but clinic organizers realize the cost of the sessions may deter some.

That's why they offer a sliding fee scale. “Meaning the majority of the people who come through our doors would qualify for $5 flat rate for services,” Hall says. “And we do that on purpose because the primary target is someone who wouldn't otherwise have access to these services.”

“I would say everyone needs a counselor,” Tanner adds. “And to be that person that can show them that people do care, and to light that light in their head for them is really amazing.”

Much of the work is done by students in the counseling department’s Master’s program, however, they are closely supervised by faculty members.

The clinic is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

If you’re interested in services, just give them a call at 205-996-2414.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.