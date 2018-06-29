Another motorcycle maker considers moving output overseas - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Another motorcycle maker considers moving output overseas

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) - A Minnesota-based company said on Friday that it is considering moving production of some motorcycles out of the country because of European tariffs, just days after Harley-Davidson announced a similar move

A spokeswoman for Polaris Industries acknowledged that the company could move some production of its Indian Motorcycles from northwest Iowa to Poland.

"Nothing is definitive," Polaris spokeswoman Jess Rogers said. "We're looking at a range of mitigation plans."

Harley-Davidson announced Monday that it was moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe from U.S. factories to facilities overseas because of retaliatory tariffs.

President Donald Trump had used the iconic American motorcycle maker as an example of a U.S. business harmed by trade barriers in other countries before imposing steep tariffs on European steel and aluminum. The European Union responded with measures that hit around $3.25 billion (€2.79 billion) worth of American-made products, including on American-made motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson said the new tariffs would add about $2,200 per average motorcycle exported from the U.S. to the EU.

Since its announced moved, Harley-Davidson has endured harsh criticism from the president, who has said in a tweet that any shift in production by the company "will be the beginning of the end." He added: "The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!"

That criticism is no doubt on the minds of Polaris executives as they seek ways to mitigate the effects of the tariffs.

In its first quarter earnings released in April, Polaris projected around $15 million in additional costs in 2018. Rogers said the latest tariffs would raise costs further, declining to estimate by how much.

"But we're definitely seeing an increase in costs," she said.

Polaris employs around 650 people at its Iowa plant in Spirit Lake.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Polaris' first quarter earnings were released in April, not earlier this month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: USA Gymnastics responds to more Nassar charges

    The Latest: USA Gymnastics responds to more Nassar charges

    Friday, June 29 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-29 20:01:40 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-06-29 22:40:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...
    Prosecutors say disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse following an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.More >>
    Prosecutors say disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer have been charged with sexual abuse following an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.More >>

  • Man accused of threatening to kill FCC chairman's family

    Man accused of threatening to kill FCC chairman's family

    Friday, June 29 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-06-29 22:40:48 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-06-29 22:40:48 GMT
    Prosecutors say a Southern California man is accused of threatening to kill the family of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.More >>
    Prosecutors say a Southern California man is accused of threatening to kill the family of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.More >>

  • The Latest: New York mayor: Abolish immigration agency

    The Latest: New York mayor: Abolish immigration agency

    Friday, June 29 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-06-29 19:35:26 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-06-29 22:40:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...
    Homeland Security's watchdog group has found that some inspections for immigration detention facilities are inadequate.More >>
    Homeland Security's watchdog group has found that some inspections for immigration detention facilities are inadequate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly