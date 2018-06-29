Alabama Power still working to restore electricity to some

Crews have been working since Thursday to restore power. (Source: WBRC video)

Alabama Power Company crews continue to work to restore power to about 19,000 customers in Alabama.

Thursday storms knocked out service to about 220,000.

The utility brought in 2,500 workers from 11 states to assist with the repairs.

The company seeks to restore power to areas with the greatest population first.

Because of the large number of outages, some may be without power until the weekend.

