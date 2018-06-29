Clean up efforts continue after Thursday storms

Homeowners and others are cleaning up after Thursday’s storms.

In Homewood, one couple and their dog will have to find a new place to stay after a tree hit their house.

Many trees fell across the county.

In Ensley, cleanup is also underway as many are still without power.

Some residents who don’t have air conditioning right now are still thankful, though, realizing it could have been worse.

