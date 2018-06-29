Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin comes out as gay - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin comes out as gay

(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). In this Oct. 7, 2017 photo, Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin (17) controls the ball as Sporting Kansas City forward Diego Rubio (11) chases during the first half of an MLS soccer game at TCF Bank Stadium ... (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). In this Oct. 7, 2017 photo, Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin (17) controls the ball as Sporting Kansas City forward Diego Rubio (11) chases during the first half of an MLS soccer game at TCF Bank Stadium ...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota United midfielder Collin Martin announced he is gay, making him the only active male athlete in the major professional sports leagues to come out.

Martin made the announcement on social media Friday before the Loons were to host a Pride Night at home against Dallas. He said he's been out for years with family, friends and teammates and "received only kindness and acceptance from everyone in Major League Soccer."

The Los Angeles Galaxy's Robbie Rogers came out in 2013, but retired in November. The NBA's Jason Collins and the NFL's Michael Sam also came out, but have retired.

Martin has played six seasons, including four with DC United. He encourages "others who play sports professionally or otherwise to have the confidence that sport will welcome them wholeheartedly."

Cyd Zeigler, co-founder of the LGBT sports publication Outsports.com, confirmed Martin is the only current out male athlete in the major leagues.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Judge orders families reunited within 30 days

    The Latest: Judge orders families reunited within 30 days

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-26 15:55:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 2:35 AM EDT2018-06-30 06:35:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.
    A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.More >>
    A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.More >>

  • Experts: Ruling on Trump comments could aid other lawsuits

    Experts: Ruling on Trump comments could aid other lawsuits

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-06-27 06:39:42 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-06-30 06:34:50 GMT
    (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...
    Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.More >>
    Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.More >>

  • Abused gymnast Aly Raisman: 'I've barely worked out'

    Abused gymnast Aly Raisman: 'I've barely worked out'

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-06-27 04:29:11 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 2:34 AM EDT2018-06-30 06:34:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Olympian Aly Raisman, center, poses with other yoga enthusiasts on International Yoga Day in Times Square in New York. Raisman told The Improper Bostonian magazine, for a story pu...(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Olympian Aly Raisman, center, poses with other yoga enthusiasts on International Yoga Day in Times Square in New York. Raisman told The Improper Bostonian magazine, for a story pu...
    Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she's barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.More >>
    Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she's barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly