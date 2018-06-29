Families begin addressing damage from Thursday's storms

It wasn't easy working in the hot sun today, recovering from the storm damage from Thursday’s storms.

Jessica and Andrea Cantanzaro were affected. They were out of town when a massive tree hit their home. Now they realize they may be out of this house for a while repairs are made.

Work crews are trying to remove part of a tree from the family home in Homewood. The Catanzaros family will have to look for a new place to stay for the couple and their dog while the repairs are made.

A number of trees fell in Homewood. Downed trees were also a problem over in Ensley. Much of the area is without power much of Thursday and parts of Friday. People in Ensely, despite the inconvenience, are thankful the damage was not worse.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.