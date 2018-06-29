Body of teen swimmer found after search

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) - Searchers in central Alabama have found the body of a teenager who disappeared while swimming in the Coosa River earlier this week.

Wetumpka Fire Chief Greg Willis tells news outlets that searchers found the body of 15-year-old Rantavious Love near a bridge on Friday.

Friends told police the teen was walking on a sandbar in the river on Wednesday when water swept him off his feet and pulled him under the surface. One of the friends ran to the nearby police station for help.

A search had to be suspended because of bad weather on Thursday, but a team that included divers found his remains Friday.

