Here's your first look at Julia Roberts in her new series, Homecoming

By Lindsay MacDonald,

Julia Roberts is making her homecoming!

Amazon Prime has released the first images of Roberts in her new series, Homecoming, based on the popular podcast of the same name by Eli Horowitz.

Homecoming is described as a mind-bending psychological thriller following Heidi Bergman (Roberts), a caseworker at a facility that helps soldiers transition back into civilian life after. Four years after leaving the homecoming facility, she's forced to reevaluate the reasons she chose to leave and "begins to realize that there's a whole other story behind the story she's been telling herself."

Amazon gave Homecoming a two-season, straight to series order, which isn't surprising since the project was impressive enough to enlist a star like Julia Roberts. According to executive producer and director Sam Esmail, Roberts was a huge fan of the original podcast and jumped on the chance to be involved with the series.

"Julia sorta raised her hand," Esmail told Entertainment Weekly. "We set a meeting, we talked, I fanboyed a little bit because I'm a huge Julia Roberts fan, and she came on board."



Homecoming will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video fall 2018.

