Crews battling house fire in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crews battling house fire in Birmingham

House fire in Wylam. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC) House fire in Wylam. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham Fire Department is battling a 'well involved' house fire Friday afternoon.

Crews with Birmingham Fire & Rescue responded to the scene during the noon hour on Friday.

According to officials, crews were fighting the blaze at a residence at Frisco Street and 12th Avenue Wylam.

Officials say the fire is under control and the structure was a complete loss. 

Luckily, no one was reported injured in the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly