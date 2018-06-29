Crews battling house fire in Birmingham

The Birmingham Fire Department is battling a 'well involved' house fire Friday afternoon.

Crews with Birmingham Fire & Rescue responded to the scene during the noon hour on Friday.

According to officials, crews were fighting the blaze at a residence at Frisco Street and 12th Avenue Wylam.

Officials say the fire is under control and the structure was a complete loss.

Luckily, no one was reported injured in the blaze.

Q20 on scene reporting well involved house fire. Frisco St and 12th Ave Wylam. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) June 29, 2018

