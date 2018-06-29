RECIPE: Cast Iron Grouper Royal Red Mezcal Ceviche

6 oz butchered Grouper filets
Slab Benton's Bacon Lardons
4 baby Vidalia small dice
6 to 8 Chayote Squash cubed and seeded
Chopped parsley oregano to order small bunch that will be cooked in butter in cast iron
12 royal reds large fresh blanched in salted vegetable water for 4 minutes
Let cool then chop in thirds
Small dice seeded cucumber diced heirloom tomato. 1 to 2 sizes depending.
Juice of 2 satsumas
2 Meyer Lemons
3 Persian limes
orange bell pepper small diced
Bunch of cilantro chopped.
1 Serrano pepper chopped and seeded
1 shot of Mezcal.
Mixed in Stainless bowl salt pepper to taste.
Fresh jumbo lump crab shallots chopped and sautéed fresh tarragon chopped lemon juice squeezed in butter sauté pipe into blossoms when cooled down
Tempura batter
Salsa Verde
2 to 3 anchovies
1/2 cup capers parsley basil oregano garlic lemon juice salt and pepper olive oil high quality in a blender til sauce quality.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.