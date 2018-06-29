FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm potential much lower for Friday

The storm system on Thursday decreased the instability a bit for us this Friday and this is leading to a drier day across the area.

Expect the temperatures to climb into the upper 80s, but the heat index will stay out of the triple digits thanks to lower dew points.

For Friday night, we'll see mostly clear skies with lows around 73. The forecast is looking good for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the upper 70s if you have dinner plans. The best chance for shower and thunderstorm development Friday is west of I-65.

The weekend has the potential to be a bit wet. We're expecting scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon. As usual, a few of these storms could be strong with gusty winds the primary threat. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s. If you have outdoor plans, the morning looks mainly dry. I think the weather should cooperate for the fireworks celebration in Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Expect more clouds Sunday with the possibility of widespread rain and storms during the afternoon. This rain will likely develop after 2 p.m. Some storms could produce brief gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and intense lightning. Make sure you have the WBRC First Alert weather app handy to track storms and receive alerts.

We will continue to see showers and storms in the forecast through next week. The best chance for thunderstorms, as usual, will be during the afternoon. The overall rain chances will be a bit lower than this week. For the Fourth of July, expect spotty afternoon showers and storms with highs in the lower 90s.

