The best waterproof iPhone 7 cases

The iPhone 7 is water-resistant, but there’s a difference between water-resistant and waterproof. The iPhone 7 scores an IP67 rating. IP stands for “Ingress Protection,” while the 6 means that it’s dustproof and the 7 means it can survive in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes. In practice, it may survive longer than that or cope with greater depths, but Apple isn’t making any promises in that regard.

If that level of water resistance simply isn’t going to cut it for you, then you should consider a waterproof case. Keep in mind, however, that there are a few cases out there that only match the IP67 rating found on the iPhone 7. Thankfully, the offerings below offer a little something extra.

This rugged case from Lifeproof boasts an IP68 rating, which means it can be immersed at a depth of up to 6.6 feet (2 meters) for an hour. It will also keep dirt, snow, and rain from damaging your iPhone 7. Drop protection is good, too, and your iPhone can survive drops of up to 6.6 feet (2 meters) unscathed when it’s wearing the Fre case. It’s a fairly bulky case with a built-in screen protector, chunky button covers, and port covers that still provides easy access to all of your favorite iPhone features. You can choose from a wide range of color combinations.

Here’s another tough iPhone case that offers IP68 protection. This one combines silicone, polycarbonate, and rubber for a secure fit that also offers drop protection at up to 6.6 feet (2 meters). As you’d expect, there’s a secure port cover, button covers, and accurate cutouts for the camera and Touch ID, but there’s no screen protector this case forms a seal with the touchscreen instead. While this ensures touch sensitivity isn’t impacted, it does also leave your screen exposed. The rubber bumper and textured back add some grip, and there are four colors to choose from.

You won’t be surprised to hear that Catalyst’s case also scores an IP68 rating, but Catalyst tests each unit to greater-than-usual depths and claims that its cases are waterproof up to 33 feet (10 meters). You also get good drop protectionfor falls from up to 6.6 feet (2 meters). The soft rubber exterior is comfortable to hold and adds some grip, and there’s easy access to the Touch ID, buttons, and camera. There’s a thin screen protector built in, which doesn’t seem to interfere with touch sensitivity, and a rotating crown dial for the mute switch. It comes in black or white with a transparent back.

Waterproof iPhone cases don’t have to be ugly. The Hitcase frame is crafted from aluminum in colors designed to exactly match your iPhone 7. The flexible front panel includes built-in screen protection and makes for an easy fit. The case scores an IP68 rating, and Hitcase says it’s good at depths of up to 10 feet (3 meters). It does also offer drop protection at up to 6 feet (2 meters), though the aluminum may chip or scuff. There are metallic button covers on the side and a dial for the switch.

This waterproof iPhone case scores an IP68 rating, so it can be completely submerged in water to a depth of 6.6 feet for up to an hour. Pelican has an impressive pedigree when it comes to protective cases, and the Marine case will also safeguard your iPhone 7 against drops, bumps, and all the elements. It seals your phone inside, but the Touch ID, touchscreen, and camera work just fine. There are button covers for the controls and ports for audio, though you may find sound is a bit muffled at times. There’s a completely clear version, or you can opt for the bumper in teal or black.

If you only want waterproof protection for your iPhone 7 on the odd occasion, then it makes sense to consider a simple dry bag like this one. Pop your iPhone in the bag and seal it, and it’s good to go. The case has an IPx8 rating, and the manufacturer claims it can handle depths of up to 100 feet. It has an adjustable lanyard strap, so you can hang it around your neck, and there’s an optional armband, too. Both the front and back are clear,and you can use your iPhone while it’s in the bag. The other advantage of this bag is that it floats, so if you drop your iPhone, it won’t disappear into the depths.

This chunky, waterproof case will make your iPhone 7 look like an oversized iPhone 5, but it also boasts an IP68 rating, which means your iPhone is submersible in up to 10 feet of water for up to two hours. OTBAA also promises rugged drop protection, and claims the case will help protect your device from falls of up to 6.5 feet. It comes with a built-in screen protector, too, and covers all of yourphone’s buttons and ports. Your camera and Touch ID sensor will still work with the case on, but sound is inevitably muffled, as is the case with most waterproof offerings. The real attraction here, however, is the low price.

