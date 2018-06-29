Teen indicted in death of Huffman High student

Michael Jerome Barber has been indicted on manslaughter charges. (Source: BPD)

A 17-year-old teen has been indicted by a grand jury and will face charges of manslaughter in the death of Huffman High School student Courtlin Arrington earlier this year.

Michael Jerome Barber was arrested and charged with manslaughter and weapons charges back in March.

17-year-old Courtlin Arrington was shot in a classroom as school was dismissing for the day on March 7, 2018.

Initially, Birmingham police officials said the deadly shooting appeared to be accidental. The following day, it was determined the shooting was captured on video and that led authorities to pursue charges against Barber.

Barber was arrested as a person of interest and was charged with manslaughter on March 9.

