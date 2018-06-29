Chilton Co. authorities conducting second manhunt for theft suspect

Chilton County authorities are conducting a second manhunt in the Clanton area.More >>
Chilton County authorities are conducting a second manhunt in the Clanton area.More >>
The City of Snead and Snead Police Department are investigating the death of a K9 officer.More >>
The City of Snead and Snead Police Department are investigating the death of a K9 officer.More >>
Chilton County authorities are conducting a manhunt near I-65, causing delays in the area.More >>
Chilton County authorities are conducting a manhunt near I-65, causing delays in the area.More >>
We begin our Friday morning with overcast skies and temps in the 60s. We have been watching another complex of showers and storms so far this morning that has been in the weakening process as it arrives from the north.More >>
We begin our Friday morning with overcast skies and temps in the 60s. We have been watching another complex of showers and storms so far this morning that has been in the weakening process as it arrives from the north.More >>
Rain and storms will again develop after lunch with the primary threat gusty winds, heavy rainfall and intense lightning.More >>
Rain and storms will again develop after lunch with the primary threat gusty winds, heavy rainfall and intense lightning.More >>