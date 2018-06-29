Chilton Co. authorities conducting second manhunt for theft susp - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Chilton Co. authorities conducting second manhunt for theft suspect

CLANTON, AL (WBRC) -

Chilton County authorities are conducting a second manhunt in the Clanton area. 

Officers from the Chilton Co. Sheriff's Office, ALEA and the Clanton Police Department are looking for a black man standing 6-feet, 2-inches tall who weighs 180-pounds at the I-65 NB Rest Area.

The suspect is linked to a theft in Clanton. 

Another unconnected manhunt occurred near I-65 and the Shelby County line earlier Friday morning. 

This story is developing. 

