Chilton Co. authorities conducting second manhunt for theft suspect

Chilton County authorities are conducting a second manhunt in the Clanton area.

Officers from the Chilton Co. Sheriff's Office, ALEA and the Clanton Police Department are looking for a black man standing 6-feet, 2-inches tall who weighs 180-pounds at the I-65 NB Rest Area.

The suspect is linked to a theft in Clanton.

Another unconnected manhunt occurred near I-65 and the Shelby County line earlier Friday morning.

This story is developing.

