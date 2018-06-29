Jazz Jennings thanks fans after gender confirmation surgery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jazz Jennings thanks fans after gender confirmation surgery

NEW YORK (AP) - Transgender rights activist and television star Jazz Jennings says she is doing great following gender confirmation surgery.

The 17-year-old "I Am Jazz" star posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown on Instagram . She thanked followers for their "love and support."

In a YouTube video earlier this month, she said she was looking forward to the surgery and had been ready for it "my entire life."

Jennings has been the star of the TLC show since 2015. She and her parents co-founded the TransKids Purple Rainbow Foundation, which helps transgender youth, in 2007.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Brother of Giants' Janoris Jenkins charged in man's death

    Brother of Giants' Janoris Jenkins charged in man's death

    Thursday, June 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-06-28 13:32:36 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-06-29 16:36:25 GMT
    (Aristide Economopoulos/The Star-Ledger via AP). In this June 26, 2018 photo, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff's Department investigate a body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, N.J. Authorities have identi...(Aristide Economopoulos/The Star-Ledger via AP). In this June 26, 2018 photo, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff's Department investigate a body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, N.J. Authorities have identi...
    The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home.More >>
    The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home.More >>

  • Muslims, advocates saddened over court's travel ban decision

    Muslims, advocates saddened over court's travel ban decision

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-06-26 15:55:31 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-29 16:35:03 GMT
    A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.More >>
    A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.More >>

  • Immigrant mother separated from boy : 'I dream of my son'

    Immigrant mother separated from boy : 'I dream of my son'

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-06-26 06:14:45 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-06-29 16:34:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly