Czech film fest to honor Tim Robbins, Barry Levinson

PRAGUE (AP) - An annual international film festival in the western Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary is kicking off with an award for American actor, director, and producer Tim Robbins.

Robbins won an Oscar in 2004 for best supporting actor in "Mystic River" and was nominated for a best director for his 1995 movie "Dead Man Walking." Friday's opening night at the 53rd edition of the festival is honoring his outstanding contributions to world cinema.

U.S. producer and director Barry Levinson who won the Academy Award for "Rain Man" in 1988 will receive the same award at the event's closing night on July 7.

The event opens with the screening of "Loves of a Blonde," a 1965 movie by Milos Forman to honor the Czech born filmmaker who died in April.

