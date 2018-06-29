Czech film fest to honor Tim Robbins, Barry Levinson - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Czech film fest to honor Tim Robbins, Barry Levinson

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File). FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, actor and director Tim Robbins poses with his Berlinale Camera Award after he is honored for his lifetime achievement at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin.

PRAGUE (AP) - An annual international film festival in the western Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary is kicking off with an award for American actor, director, and producer Tim Robbins.

Robbins won an Oscar in 2004 for best supporting actor in "Mystic River" and was nominated for a best director for his 1995 movie "Dead Man Walking." Friday's opening night at the 53rd edition of the festival is honoring his outstanding contributions to world cinema.

U.S. producer and director Barry Levinson who won the Academy Award for "Rain Man" in 1988 will receive the same award at the event's closing night on July 7.

The event opens with the screening of "Loves of a Blonde," a 1965 movie by Milos Forman to honor the Czech born filmmaker who died in April.

