Storms cause 1 death, widespread outages across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Storms that swept across Alabama with powerful winds left thousands of people without power and are being blamed for one death.

The Storm Prediction Center and news outlets report that a man died in the east Alabama city of Lineville when a tree fell on a car as storms moved through Thursday.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

Meanwhile, Alabama Power Co. says about 52,500 homes and businesses were still without electricity Friday morning. The largest number was in the Birmingham metro area.

Many of the outages were caused by trees and limbs that fell as a line of storms raced southward through the state.

The National Weather Service says straight-line winds estimated at 100 mph caused damage in north Alabama. Forecasters say winds around 60 mph struck elsewhere.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.