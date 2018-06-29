K9 officer dies from suspected heat stroke

The City of Snead and Snead Police Department are investigating the death of a K9 officer.

Snead Mayor La'Shone Price says K9 officer DiDi passed away Monday while boarded at a veterinarian's office. They believe she died from a heat stroke.

Mayor Price tells WBRC if they find evidence of neglect then criminal charges could be brought forth.

Officer Didi was 3-years-old.

Mayor Price says "She was a valuable asset to our Police Department and will be missed. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated as we prepare to lay Officer Didi to rest."

Funeral Service for K-9 Snead Police Officer DiDi will be held Friday, June 29 at 1 p.m. at The Chapel of the Snead Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Snead Police Department.

The Town of Snead and The Snead Police Department will receive friends at Snead Funeral Home from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time.

