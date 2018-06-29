Chilton Co. authorities conducting manhunt near I-65 after men shot at deputies, fled

Chilton County authorities are conducting a manhunt near I-65, causing delays in the area.

The search is near the Shelby County line for two white men in their early 20s who shot at deputies and fled, according to Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon.

Deputies were responding to reports of two men throwing rocks off of the County Road 51 overpass around 1:30 a.m. Someone sped off once officers arrived The suspects ran away after officers chased them. That's when officers heard the suspects firing shots at them as they ran off into the woods.

Shearon says the vehicle used by the suspects was stolen. The suspects hit another vehicle before bailing from the car. Shearon says the other driver was not injured.

Traffic will be stopped periodically, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office.

No word on what or who deputies are looking for.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.