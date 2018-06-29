Mickey: Some showers possible this morning and scattered by this afternoon

We begin our Friday morning with overcast skies and temps in the 60s. We have been watching another complex of showers and storms so far this morning that has been in the weakening process as it arrives from the north. We are forecasting 30 percent coverage of early morning rain and storms, mainly west of I-65. Areas of fog could limit visibility in the morning too!

This afternoon we should see widely scattered showers and storms and a couple could be strong but we don’t expect the widespread nature or magnitude of storms like we saw today.

This weekend looks unsettled with a good chance for rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Hot and humid weather persists through with feels like temps into triple digits again.

Scattered storms are expected again for Monday.

Independence Day looks to only see a few isolated showers at this point.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.