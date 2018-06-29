UK lawmakers slam Facebook's evasive answers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UK lawmakers slam Facebook's evasive answers

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - The head of the U.K. Parliament's media committee slammed Facebook on Friday for what it described as evasive behavior in answering questions on fake news.

Committee chair Damian Collins said that Facebook's claims that it was unable to distinguish between political and non-political advertising is "difficult to believe." He cited several examples of where Facebook's responses were "found wanting," including their refusal to share how many resources they were devoting to security.

"In these responses, Facebook continue to display a pattern of evasive behavior - a pattern which has emerged over the course of our inquiry," he said. "The company appears to prefer minimal over rigorous scrutiny."

Facebook did not respond directly to any of Collins charges of being evasive, but pointed out that it had appeared before Collins' committee in the past.

"We welcome the chance to help the committee with its inquiry which is why Facebook's CTO Mike Schroepfer gave nearly five hours of testimony to the (media) committee in April and we have responded to every question the committee has sent us," the company said in a statement. It added that it continues to "engage" with the committee to "provide any further information they may need."

Facebook is under scrutiny globally over allegations that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica used data from tens of millions of Facebook accounts to help U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Collins has made no secret of his displeasure that Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has declined to testify before the committee. Nor did members of the committee hide their frustration with Schroepfer during his testimony in April.

The unassuming engineer was forced to defend the company against suggestions that it was cavalier with user data and had done little to stem the spread of fake news. The session, which lasted over four hours, covered many of Facebook's perceived sins, with lawmaker Julian Knight accusing the company of "bullying journalists, threatening academic institutions and impeding investigations by legal authorities."

Collins was clearly unimpressed with the follow-up letter Facebook sent to address points raised in the testimony. He attached the letter from Facebook outlining questions that he wanted answered.

"They finish their letter by citing the number of times they have provided evidence to our committee," Collins said. "Highlighting this fact seems to tell us that Facebook seem reluctant to be subject to continual scrutiny, and prefer that their engagement on these issues be limited to only the minimum necessary, or when pressed, despite them being one of the most influential companies in the world with no public accountability or oversight other than to their shareholders."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order

    Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-06-28 16:07:14 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-29 19:20:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>
    Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>

  • California bows to beverage industry, blocks soda taxes

    California bows to beverage industry, blocks soda taxes

    Thursday, June 28 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-06-28 18:09:50 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-29 19:20:16 GMT
    California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.More >>
    California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.More >>

  • Former ICE chief lawyer in Seattle gets 4 years for ID theft

    Former ICE chief lawyer in Seattle gets 4 years for ID theft

    Thursday, June 28 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-06-28 19:17:25 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-06-29 19:20:09 GMT
    The former chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for stealing the identities of people facing immigration proceedings and using them to run up...More >>
    The former chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for stealing the identities of people facing immigration proceedings and using them to run up bills totaling $190,000.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly