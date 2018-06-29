China appeals to SKorea to help 'protect free trade' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

China appeals to SKorea to help 'protect free trade'

BEIJING (AP) - China's No. 2 leader, Premier Li Keqiang, appealed to Korean business leaders Friday to help "protect free trade" in a new effort to recruit allies for its escalating dispute with Washington.

The South Koreans were the latest targets of a Chinese charm offensive that has been directed, with little success, at securing European support against President Donald Trump's threats of tariff hikes in the conflict over trade and technology.

Beijing is willing to "further open up," Li told them in the meeting at the Zhongnanhai compound where Chinese leaders live.

The group included a deputy chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., Yoon Boo-keun, and chairmen Chey Tae-won of SK Group and Sohn Kyung-shik of CJ Corp.

"China is willing to work together with Korea to protect free trade," said Li. "We're willing to together work with Korea to protect multilateralism, to together protect global peace and stability."

Chinese relations with Seoul are strained after Beijing destroyed retailer Lotte's business in China last year in retaliation for its sale of land to the South Korean government to install an anti-missile system.

The two sides discussed free trade and the "peace and prosperity of Northeast Asia," said another member of the group, legislator Chung Sye-Kyun, a former speaker of the country's National Assembly.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Arrest made in death of boy who had complained about abuse

    Arrest made in death of boy who had complained about abuse

    Thursday, June 28 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-06-28 14:15:39 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-06-29 12:28:23 GMT
    Authorities say the boyfriend of a woman whose 10-year-old son died after suffering head trauma has been arrested on suspicion of murder.More >>
    Authorities say the boyfriend of a woman whose 10-year-old son died after suffering head trauma has been arrested on suspicion of murder.More >>

  • Bird flu hot spot: Scientists track virus in huge migration

    Bird flu hot spot: Scientists track virus in huge migration

    Thursday, June 28 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-06-28 05:33:41 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-06-29 12:28:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this May 22, 2018 photo, left to right, Karlie Woodard, Patrick Seiler, and Pamela McKenzie, of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital collect bird droppings near horseshoe crabs at Kimbles Beach, Middle Township NJ. Each...(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). In this May 22, 2018 photo, left to right, Karlie Woodard, Patrick Seiler, and Pamela McKenzie, of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital collect bird droppings near horseshoe crabs at Kimbles Beach, Middle Township NJ. Each...
    Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study.More >>
    Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study.More >>

  • Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

    Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-06-26 11:14:49 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-06-29 12:27:48 GMT
    (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...
    Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.More >>
    Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly