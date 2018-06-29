Who is buying homes in the US? Discover who these homebuyers are in our exclusive infographic above.
Lenders compare mortgage applications across several factors, including the credit scores of hopeful homebuyers. You can check your credit score and read your credit report for free within minutes using Credit Manager by MoneyTips.
Last week, we detailed what sacrifices people made to pay for their homes. Come back next week for our final installment, which will offer a profile of U.S. home sellers.
MoneyTips is happy to help you get free mortgage quotes from top lenders.
Originally Posted at: https://www.moneytips.com/american-homebuyers-by-the-numbers-infographic
How We Paid For Our Homes (Infographic)
How We Searched For Our Homes (Infographic)
How We Chose Our Homes (Infographic)
Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.