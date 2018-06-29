Angels reliever Jewell has broken leg, could miss season

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jake Jewell rolls on the field after injuring his right ankle while covering home after a wild pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, W...

BOSTON (AP) - Los Angeles Angels rookie reliever Jake Jewell has a broken right leg and could miss the rest of the season.

The Angels put Jewell on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, a day after he was injured in a game against Boston. He's scheduled to have surgery Friday.

Jewell was carted off the field at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, he appeared to catch his cleat as he covered the plate on a run-scoring wild pitch and fractured his fibula. The 25-year-old was hurt in his third big league game.

The Angels recalled right-handed pitcher Eduardo Paredes from Triple-A Salt Lake and added right-hander Taylor Cole to the major league roster.

The club also optioned infielder Nolan Fontana to Salt Lake and transferred infielder Zack Cozart to the 60-day DL. Cozart is scheduled to have season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Friday.

