Astros SS Correa heading to disabled list with stiff back - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Astros SS Correa heading to disabled list with stiff back

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Houston Astros' Carlos Correa runs to first after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the 12th inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Houston. The Royals won 4-3. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Houston Astros' Carlos Correa runs to first after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the 12th inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Houston. The Royals won 4-3.
(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi during a steal attempt in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith). Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi during a steal attempt in the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Houston.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is heading to the 10-day disabled list because of a stiff back.

Correa sat out games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and wasn't in the lineup Thursday night at Tampa Bay. The Astros say he'll be put on the DL on Friday.

"He feels better, but we just need to do the right thing and get him completely symptom-free and not sore," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He's not going to be available, so we'll move forward and hopefully this is just 10 days and he'll be activated by next weekend."

Hinch said by putting Correa on the disabled list Friday, retroactive for three days, there is a possibility the 23-year-old star can be activated July 5 for a weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

Correa is hitting .268 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 73 games and recently had a streak of 70 errorless games.

The Astros will make a corresponding move to fill their 25-man roster on Friday.

Marwin Gonzalez was in Houston's lineup at shortstop Thursday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Officer charged in death of black teen who was shot in back

    Officer charged in death of black teen who was shot in back

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-06-27 12:50:51 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 1:17 AM EDT2018-06-29 05:17:53 GMT
    East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.(Source: John Fetterman for Lieutenant Governor via AP)

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

    More >>

  • State: Controlled burn sparked fire that destroyed 36 homes

    State: Controlled burn sparked fire that destroyed 36 homes

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:45:38 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 1:17 AM EDT2018-06-29 05:17:41 GMT
    Florida's agriculture commissioner says a controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres and officials have suspended the practice statewide.More >>
    Florida's agriculture commissioner says a controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres and officials have suspended the practice statewide.More >>

  • Experts: Ruling on Trump comments could aid other lawsuits

    Experts: Ruling on Trump comments could aid other lawsuits

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-06-27 06:39:42 GMT
    Friday, June 29 2018 1:17 AM EDT2018-06-29 05:17:33 GMT
    (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...
    Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.More >>
    Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly