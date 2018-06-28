FIRST ALERT: More strong storms possible Friday

It has been a busy day in the First Alert weather center today. We're tracking another cluster of thunderstorms to our north tonight. These storms are moving south and now impacting Tennessee. High resolution forecast models indicate most of this system will track slightly to our west and weaken considerably. We will still watch closely. The storms could arrive as early as 3 a.m. for northwest Alabama.

Friday morning should be mainly dry with some patchy fog possible. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s during the afternoon. Rain and storms will again develop after lunch with the primary threat gusty winds, heavy rainfall and intense lightning. Rain and storms will continue through the weekend.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday will be hot with highs in the lower 90s with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances will be around 30 percent. We're expecting a greater coverage of rain and storms on Sunday and Monday. Expect the strongest storms during the afternoon and early evening.

