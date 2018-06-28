Unipres announces $40 million expansion, to create 70 jobs

STEELE, Ala. (AP) - An auto supply plant says it's undergoing a $40 million expansion that will create 70 jobs at its production facility in the Alabama town of Steele.

Al.com reports the St. Clair County Economic Development Council and the Alabama Department of Commerce announced Unipres' move Thursday.

The factory will add a hot stamping process in a 150,000-square-foot (13935.46-square-meter) building which will allow manufacturing of parts for Nissan's luxury mid-size vehicle.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in a statement, says Unipres is "finding success in Alabama," while Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield says the expansion "shows that the company's leadership recognizes Alabama's pro-business advantages."

Ivey also awarded Steele a $118,000 community development block grant for infrastructure upgrades. The money will be used to restore a water tower used by Unipres.

