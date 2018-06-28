'Deadliest Catch' star gets probation in Uber driver assault - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Deadliest Catch' star gets probation in Uber driver assault

SEATTLE (AP) - Celebrity crab-boat captain Sig Hansen has been sentenced to probation for spitting on an Uber driver last year in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports the 52-year-old "Deadliest Catch" star on Thursday was given a deferred sentence, ordered to undergo alcohol treatment and put on a year of probation.

The punishment lined up with what prosecutors recommended under a plea deal with the reality TV star in which he pleaded guilty to assaulting Waheed Lawal.

A judge handed down the sentence after learning that Hansen agreed to outpatient treatment and to abstain from drug and alcohol use for a year.

Hansen, who lives north of Seattle, was accused in May 2017 of spitting on the driver and denting his car after learning he couldn't pay cash for his family's ride home.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

