Strong storms leave thousands without power

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A line of strong thunderstorms pushed through Alabama downing trees and leaving thousands of people without electricity.

Alabama Power Co. on Thursday afternoon said that 156,000 customers were without electricity.

WHNT-TV reported that a 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by lightning. Lineville Police Chief Shane Dunnagan told ABC 33/40 that there was one fatality related to the storm but did not elaborate.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for multiple Alabama counties as the storms, with winds as high as 60 miles per hour, swept through the state.

