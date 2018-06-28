Taking vitamin D supplements does not reduce the risk of pregnancy-related high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia, a new study finds.

Three-quarters of Americans are falling far short when it comes to exercise, and the South and Midwest bear the dubious distinction of having the most couch potatoes, a new government report shows.

Just 1 in 4 Americans gets enough exercise

Student athletes who specialize in one sport year-round could lose out in academics and other fields, a new study finds.

Focus on just one sport risks burnout for teens

Weight loss might help reverse progression of a common heart arrhythmia in obese adults, a new study shows.

A new study sheds light on how vision loss is linked to mental decline in seniors.

As the eyes go, so may the mind

(HealthDay News) -- A new study sheds light on how vision loss is linked to mental decline in seniors.

For the study, University of Miami researchers analyzed health data from more than 2,500 adults, aged 65 to 84, who were followed from about 1993 to 2001.

The investigators found that the rate of vision loss was associated with the rate of declining mental (cognitive) function. But mental function did not have a strong effect on vision, according to the report.

The study is the first to show that eyesight is the dominant factor in the link between vision loss and mental function, according to lead author D. Diane Zheng, a doctoral candidate in the university's department of public health sciences.

However, the study couldn't prove that vision loss was the cause of the mental decline.

Vision loss and mental decline are common in aging Americans, and this study suggests that preventing or treating eye problems may help protect against mental decline.

"The takeaway is that we need to pay more attention to preventing and treating vision loss to possibly reduce the rate of cognitive decline," study co-author David Lee said in a university news release. Lee is a professor in the department of public health sciences.

The new report was published June 28 in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology.

