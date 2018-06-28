As the eyes go, so may the mind

A new study sheds light on how vision loss is linked to mental decline in seniors.More >>
Weight loss might help reverse progression of a common heart arrhythmia in obese adults, a new study shows.More >>
Student athletes who specialize in one sport year-round could lose out in academics and other fields, a new study finds.More >>
Three-quarters of Americans are falling far short when it comes to exercise, and the South and Midwest bear the dubious distinction of having the most couch potatoes, a new government report shows.More >>
Taking vitamin D supplements does not reduce the risk of pregnancy-related high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia, a new study finds.More >>
