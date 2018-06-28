Jackson family thanks fans for support as patriarch grieved - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jackson family thanks fans for support as patriarch grieved

FILE - In this June 2, 2010 file photo, Joe Jackson tours the his family home in Gary, Ind.
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2011 file photo, Michael Jackson's parents Joe and Katherine Jackson arrive at the Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Jackson family is thanking the public for its support as they grieve the death of patriarch Joe Jackson.

The family that includes Janet, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Tito Jackson released a joint statement Thursday saying they mourn the loss of their father and "celebrate the life of a man who sacrificed so much" to give them the lives they have today.

The statement thanks the public for respecting the family's privacy.

Joe Jackson, father and forceful mentor of the late Michael Jackson and eight surviving children, died Wednesday at age 89 at a hospice in Las Vegas.

He also leaves behind wife Katherine and dozens of grandchildren.

The family has not yet announced any memorial plans.

