FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is over for the evening hours

Rain and storms gradually end this evening and we will see quieter weather through midnight.

We will be watching another complex of showers and storms early Friday morning that will be in the weakening process as it arrives from the north. We are forecasting 30% coverage of early morning rain and storms, mainly west of I-65. Areas of fog could limit visibility in the morning too.

Friday afternoon we will see widely scattered showers and storms and a couple could be strong, but we don’t expect the widespread nature or magnitude of storms like we saw Thursday.

This weekend looks unsettled with a good chance for rain and storms on Sunday. Hot and humid weather persists through Independence Day along with daily scattered showers and storms.

