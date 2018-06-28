Cyndi Lauper unveils report on LGBTQ youth homelessness - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cyndi Lauper unveils report on LGBTQ youth homelessness

By PABLO ARAUZ PENA
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Cyndi Lauper is spearheading research into how state governments deal with youth homelessness - especially for LGBTQ youth.

Lauper's True Colors Fund released a report Thursday measuring how each state holds up on providing services such as housing and mental health for homeless youth. It finds that even the states with the best rankings - Washington, Massachusetts, California and Connecticut - scored less than 70 on a scale of 100 points.

The rankings consider whether states have mental health counseling and services aimed at transgender youth, including hormone therapy.

The survey contains data collected in a partnership with the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty.

Lauper is best known for her hit songs "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" and "Time After Time."

Lauper founded the True Colors Fund in 2008. The fund provides support for services providers as well as outreach and advocacy for homeless youth.

