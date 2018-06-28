Save $200 on Sony’s eye-catching, crystal-clear Glass Sound Speaker

By Jacob Kienlen



As we get closer to the Fourth of July, we’re seeing more and more companies slashing their prices. But perhaps the most interesting sale we’ve seen so far is on this wireless glass speaker from Sony. Despite looking like a take on modern art, this gorgeous lantern-like piece of tech is actually a 360-degree speaker. While there are a lot of Bluetooth speakers on the market that boast a unique design or sound, the Sony LSPX-S1 Glass Sound Speaker is definitely a one of a kind in both areas. Though perhaps the most exciting thing about it right now is that it’s been discounted on Amazon by $202 If you’re anything like us, you can’t just accept that something is cool and unique without understanding what makes it that way. You’re likely wondering: How can small glass speaker emit crystal- clear sound that emanates throughout an entire room? The science behind it is fairly straightforward. According to the product page , this device uses advanced vertical drive technology to deliver clear, authentic sound. Though that sounds fairly complicated, it’s actually very similar to what happens when you rub your finger on the outer rim of a crystal glass. The glass responds to the vibrations caused by your finger and amplifies the sound as those vibrations resonate through the glass.This same idea is applied to the Sony LSPX-S1, but instead of fingers causing the vibrations, this technology utilizes actuators built in at the base of the glass structure. These actuators send vibrations at specific frequencies through the organic glass and, voila, you get clear 360-degree sound. Meanwhile, the built-in 2-inch woofer provides warm, high-fidelity audio to round out the sound.The Sony Glass Sound Speaker is normally priced at $800 per speaker, but for a limited time, you can pick on up from Amazon for a discounted $598 — the lowest price we’ve seen so far. It should be noted, however, that Sony has also discounted the speaker to $600. So if you’re looking for a truly unique piece of tech to add to your home, there is no better time to pick up this beautiful and functional work of art.

