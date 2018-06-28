Indiana Jones 5: Here’s everything we know so far

Mario Tennis Aces is simple enough for casual gamers to approach, but it has an underlying depth that can make it challenging and occasionally frustrating

Mario Tennis Aces is simple enough for casual gamers to approach, but it has an underlying depth that can make it challenging and occasionally frustrating

Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp refreshes the best ideas of the first movie and finds its footing with a hilarious team-up for Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, creative special effects, and smaller-scale action.

Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp refreshes the best ideas of the first movie and finds its footing with a hilarious team-up for Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, creative special effects, and smaller-scale action.

Microsoft is currently designing the successor to the Xbox One. Here is everything we know about the console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.

Microsoft is currently designing the successor to the Xbox One. Here is everything we know about the console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.

Everything we know about the next Xbox console

Everything we know about the next Xbox console

Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.

Tom Cruise has posted the first photo from Top Gun 2, the sequel to the 1986 action film that cast him as hotshot pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, which has officially begun production after years of rumors.

Tom Cruise drops the first official photo for the ‘Top Gun’ sequel

Tom Cruise drops the first official photo for the ‘Top Gun’ sequel

Matt Groening's new animated series, Disenchantment, is set to arrive on Netflix this summer. The show follows a princess, her personal demon, and their elf friend in a high fantasy setting.

Matt Groening's new animated series, Disenchantment, is set to arrive on Netflix this summer. The show follows a princess, her personal demon, and their elf friend in a high fantasy setting.

By Rick Marshall



Content Provided by

Everyone’s favorite swashbuckling archaeologist is headed back to the big screen in the upcoming fifth installment of theIndiana Jones franchise. The latest report suggests that a new writer with old ties to the franchise might be joining the project.

The sequel currently known asIndiana Jones 5will bring back Harrison Ford as Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones, and be directed once again by Steven Spielberg, with franchise creator George Lucas on board as executive producer.

With the film currently scheduled to hit theaters July 10, 2020, here’s everything we know aboutIndiana Jones 5 so far.

Title: Indiana Jones 5 (not official)

Indiana Jones 5 (not official) Release date :July 10, 2020

:July 10, 2020 Cast : Harrison Ford

: Harrison Ford Director: Steven Spielberg

The story

Details are scarce regarding the plot ofIndiana Jones 5, but in late June 2018, veteran screenwriter David Koepp (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Jurassic Park) was reportedly replaced on the film by another frequent Spielberg (and Disney) collaborator, Jonathan Kasdan.

The extent of Kasdan’s role on the project is unknown, and he might be simply providing a polish of the existing script, or rewriting it entirely. Kasdan’s father, Lawrence Kasdan, penned the screenplay for the first film in the franchise,Raiders of the Lost Ark. The younger Kasdan most recently provided the script for Disney and Lucasfilm’s spinoff filmSolo: A Star Wars Story.

As for the content of the story, franchise producer Frank Marshall has indicated that the fifth movie will be a continuation of the events following Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,rather than any sort of reboot or prequel.One thing that’s also been confirmed is that we won’t see Ford’s iconic character killed off.

“The one thing I will tell you is I’m not killing off Harrison [Ford] at the end of it,” said Spielberg of his plans for the film in a June 2016 interview.

The cast

The only confirmed cast member so far is Ford, but Indiana Jones’ next adventure will likely be his last performance as the character.

“This will be Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones movie, I am pretty sure, but it will certainly continue after that,” Spielberg told The Sun.

As for who will pick up the fedora after Ford, Spielberg said it’s time the character took “a different form,” and expressed a willingness to cast a female lead in the title role. “We’d have to change the name from ‘Jones’ to ‘Joan,'” he joked. “And there would be nothing wrong with that.”

Various cast members from the four previous films have expressed an interest in returning for the fifth installment of the franchise, but official confirmations have been hard to come by so far.

One thing is certain, though:Crystal Skull actorShia LaBeouf will not reprise his role for the new film. LaBeouf played Mutt Williams, Indiana’s son with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), in 2008’sCrystal Skull.

“Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say,” said Koepp in September 2017. “And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film.”

Franchise actor John Rhys-Davies told Digital Spy in February 2016 that he’d be up for reprising his role as Sallah in the next film if the character had a “meaningful” role to play in the film. He previously declined a role in Crystal Skull due to the nature of the character’s proposed part in that film.

Karen Allen also indicated she hopes to have a role in the new film for her franchise character, Marion, who appeared in bothRaiders of the Lost Ark andThe Crystal Skull.

Filming

Spielberg revealed that filming will officially begin on the fifth Indiana Jones movie in April 2019 in the U.K.

“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the U.K.,” he said. “The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers everybody who has helped me make my movies here,and will continue helping me make my movies here, when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

The music

Five-time Academy Award winner John Williams composed the score for all four films in the series up to this point and will reprise that role forthe fifth installment of the franchise. Spielberg confirmed Williams’ involvement in June 2016 at an event held by the American Film Institute honoring Williams.

Williams will look to replicate the success he had with the first three Indiana Jones movies, which each earned Academy Award nominations for their score. That run ended with the much-maligned fourth film, which did not receive a nomination.

Updated on June 28: Added news about the film getting a new writer.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.