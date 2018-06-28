Falling tree kills man in Lineville

A man was killed in Lineville today during a line of severe storms this afternoon.

Lineville Police Chief Dunnagan confirmed a 30-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on his van.

A man who owns the property where the incident on Martha Street happened said the car continued to travel several hundred feet after the tree fell on it. The vehicle crashed into a ditched. The property owner said the wheels were still spinning when he got home from work.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.