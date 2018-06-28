Missing 4-year-old, 6-year-old last seen in Pell City - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Missing 4-year-old, 6-year-old last seen in Pell City

An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy who were last seen in Pell City.

Natalie Jane Mata Chavez and Alexander Luis Mata Chavez were last seen in a black 2005 Chevrolet Avalache with license plate # 61DH821.

Both children are Hispanic. Natalie is 3 feet, 40 pounds. Alexander is 3 feet, 40 pounds.

The two children went missing today.

If you have any information, call 911.

