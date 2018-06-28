Missing 4-year-old, 6-year-old last seen in Pell City

Lineville Police Chief Dunnagan confirmed a 30-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on his van.More >>
Rain and storms gradually end this evening and we will see quieter weather through midnight.
An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy who were last seen in Pell City.
Thursday was the deadline for a Jefferson County Board of Education member to notify the board if she would follow a resolution calling for her resignation.
Drivers have been frustrated with trains blocking crossing around Birmingham, and after another accident at a crossing, leaders are demanding action.
