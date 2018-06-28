Wife killed, husband hurt in pre-dawn Alabama shooting

RAGLAND, Ala. (AP) - A woman has been killed and her husband injured in an early-morning shooting in Alabama's St. Clair County.

Assistant Sheriff Billy Murray says sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in Ragland. Once there, Al.com reports they found 49-year-old Victoria Lyn Deputy dead in a back room and 51-year-old Billy James Deputy in the front of the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Murray says 26-year-old Bruce E. Bates Jr. has been arrested on one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.

Additional details, including motive, weren't immediately available.

