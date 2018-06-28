Harlan Ellison, science fiction master, dies at age 84 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Harlan Ellison, science fiction master, dies at age 84

By ROBERT JABLON
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Harlan Ellison, the pugnacious author of "A Boy and His Dog," who lambasted society in nightmare fiction and stinging essays for half a century, has died. He was 84.

Bill Schafer, an editor at the author's publisher, Subterranean Press, tells The Associated Press Ellison died Wednesday.

Ellison was best-known and lauded for science fiction, but his prolific work included mysteries, comic books, articles and screenplays.

Some of his most popular works were surrealistic fantasies set in grisly worlds run by totalitarians and conformists. Some were humorous; many were shockingly graphic.

"A Boy and His Dog" portrays a world devastated by nuclear war. Its hero is a young thug lured to an underground community who rebels against its sterility.

The novella was the basis for a 1975 movie starring Don Johnson.

___

This story has been corrected to show Ellison was 84, not 85.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Fans throng Florida arena, mourn slain rapper XXXTentacion

    Fans throng Florida arena, mourn slain rapper XXXTentacion

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-06-28 03:22:58 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-06-28 22:04:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports ca...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports ca...
    Thousands of fans line up for hours at Florida stadium, chanting his lyrics, weeping and hugging as they view slain rapper XXXTentacion in casket.More >>
    Thousands of fans line up for hours at Florida stadium, chanting his lyrics, weeping and hugging as they view slain rapper XXXTentacion in casket.More >>

  • Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

    Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-06-28 04:23:18 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-06-28 22:03:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Parisa Sadrzadeh, center, a senior manager of logistics for Amazon.com, demonstrates a package delivery for journalists, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event for Amazon to announce a new program that lets ent...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Parisa Sadrzadeh, center, a senior manager of logistics for Amazon.com, demonstrates a package delivery for journalists, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event for Amazon to announce a new program that lets ent...

    The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.

    More >>

    The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, rolled out a program Thursday that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages.

    More >>

  • Atlantic City welcomes back 2 shuttered casinos

    Atlantic City welcomes back 2 shuttered casinos

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-06-28 04:22:55 GMT
    Thursday, June 28 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-06-28 22:03:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Wednesday, June 27, 2018 photo shows the giant replica electric guitar outside the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. after it was illuminated on the casino’s first night of operation. Both the Hard Rock and the Ocean ...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). This Wednesday, June 27, 2018 photo shows the giant replica electric guitar outside the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. after it was illuminated on the casino’s first night of operation. Both the Hard Rock and the Ocean ...
    Atlantic City, which lost five of its 12 casinos in recent years, now has two of them back.More >>
    Atlantic City, which lost five of its 12 casinos in recent years, now has two of them back.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly