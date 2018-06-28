More than 128,000 without power following severe storms - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

More than 128,000 without power following severe storms

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama Power reports the line of thunderstorms that swept through east and central Alabama this afternoon has left more than 128,000 customers without power.

As of 4 p.m., Alabama Power reports the following breakdown by county:

• 48,000 in Jefferson
• 20,000 in Shelby
• 10,000 in Etowah
• 8,300 in Calhoun 
• 7,200 in Talladega
• 5,300 in St. Clair
• 5,000 in Tallapoosa
• 3,800 in Walker
• 2,800 in Cleburne
• 2,500 in Coosa
• 2,500 in Blount

