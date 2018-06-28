More than 128,000 without power following severe storms

Alabama Power reports the line of thunderstorms that swept through east and central Alabama this afternoon has left more than 128,000 customers without power.

As of 4 p.m., Alabama Power reports the following breakdown by county:

• 48,000 in Jefferson

• 20,000 in Shelby

• 10,000 in Etowah

• 8,300 in Calhoun

• 7,200 in Talladega

• 5,300 in St. Clair

• 5,000 in Tallapoosa

• 3,800 in Walker

• 2,800 in Cleburne

• 2,500 in Coosa

• 2,500 in Blount

